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Help For Those Still Dealing With Losses From The 2023-24 Winter Storms

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By Tracey Petersen
ReCoverCA Single-Family Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Program photo

ReCoverCA Single-Family Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Program photo

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Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services (OES) wants to ensure homeowners and landlords impacted by the 2023 and 2024 severe storms, floods, landslides, and mudslides know about a helpful recovery program.

The ReCoverCA Single-Family Rehabilitation and Reconstruction program may help eligible homeowners and landlords repair or rebuild homes damaged by the storms. To help navigate the paperwork and eligibility process, OES is holding workshops this week at Mother Lode Job Training located at 197 Mono Way B, near Restano Way in Sonora. OES provided this overview for attendees:

  • Learn about ReCoverCA and who may qualify.
  • Get an overview of the required application documents.
  • Ask questions directly to the program staff.
  • Receive step-by-step application guidance.
  • Get one-on-one help completing an application.

Workshop dates: (No appointment needed; just come by during these hours.)

  • June 24: 1 PM – 7 PM
  • June 25: 11 AM – 7 PM

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