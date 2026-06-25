Groundbreaking For Sierra Pines Regional Water Treatment Facility

Twain Harte, CA — The Sierra Pines Regional Water Treatment Facility aims to modernize and strengthen TUD’s water system by consolidating multiple aging treatment facilities into a single, state-of-the-art facility.

The $45 million project is being funded through a package provided via the State Water Resources Control Board. It includes $27 million in grant money, a $10 million zero-interest loan, and an $8 million low-interest loan. Construction is getting underway this summer, with a ceremonial groundbreaking planned this Friday, June 26, at 10 am. The project is located at 23908 South Fork Road in Twain Harte.

“We are incredibly grateful to the State of California and the State Water Board for their partnership and investment in this community,” said Don Perkins, TUD General Manager. “This funding allows us to move forward with a once-in-a-generation project that will strengthen our water system, improve reliability, and better serve our customers for decades to come.

The groundbreaking marks the transition from years of planning and funding efforts into the construction phase.

The land was originally purchased in 2008.

An overview of the project benefits, put together by TUD, is below:

• Centralized water treatment processes with initial treatment capacity up to 3 million gallons per day (mgd), expandable to 5 mgd

• 25-acre-foot raw water reservoir for emergency storage

• Infrastructure to connect disparate systems • Phased consolidation of 6 TUD water systems (potentially 15 more)

• Improved treatment process reliability and resiliency

• Maximized and optimized use of gravity to distribute water

• Improves economies of scale