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Update: Fire In Twain Harte Area Stopped

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By Tracey Petersen
Vegetation fire in the Twain Harte area of Tuolumne County—PG&E map

Vegetation fire in the Twain Harte area of Tuolumne County—PG&E map

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Update at 11:40 a.m.: CAL FIRE reports that crews have stopped the forward spread of the Fork Fire burning in Center Camp and Upper South Fork Road, north of Highway 108, at an estimated half-acre in size. Crews will remain on scene working toward full containment and then mopping up. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.

Original post at 11:27 a.m.: Twain Harte, CA — Air and ground resources are working on a vegetation fire in the Twain Harte area of Tuolumne County.

Named the Fork Fire, the flames broke out in Center Camp and Upper South Fork Road, north of Highway 108. Currently, the blaze is estimated at a half-acre in size and moving at a slow rate of spread. It is unclear whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

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