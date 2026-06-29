Trump: The Declaration of Independence

President Donald Trump issued a Statement regarding the Declaration of Independence.

Trump was Monday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are the edited words:

“On July 4, 1776, the cause of American liberty was enshrined in ink when 56 patriots gathered in what is now known as Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to sign the Declaration of Independence. They enshrined a divine truth that changed the world forever when they declared, “all men are created equal.”

As we honor American independence, we celebrate these rights upon which our nation was built—and we pay tribute to the titans of freedom who risked their lives, fortunes, and sacred honor to secure our sovereignty.

In June 1776, Thomas Jefferson began drafting what would later become one of the core foundational documents of the United States. After 17 days of writing and several days of deliberations, revisions, and scrutiny over every line and every phrase, on July 4, 1776, Jefferson and his fellow signatories formally adopted the Declaration of Independence.

Though the consequences of their actions were far from certain, the Second Continental Congress pressed forward with fierce determination, clarity of purpose, and an unshakable faith in God’s divine providence. Our Founding Fathers boldly proclaimed “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

To this day, these words give life to our Republic, stir the hearts of every citizen, and animate our way of life. The Declaration of Independence was not just a statement of political protest but a revolution in moral and political thought. For nearly two-and-a-half centuries, there has been no greater barrier to tyranny and oppression than these mighty words, rooted in “the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God.”

My Administration continues to work tirelessly to revive our sovereignty, restore our strength, and reclaim the sacred ideals articulated in the Declaration of Independence.”

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.