Calaveras Sheriff’s Boats Out In Force Over 4th of July Weekend

San Andreas, CA—The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is implementing the Operation Dry Water campaign for the Fourth of July weekend and giving water safety reminders.

During the national campaign, which runs from Friday, July 3, to Sunday, July 5, 2026, sheriff’s officials relayed that deputies will be actively patrolling local lakes and waterways, focusing on boating-under-the-influence enforcement and ensuring safe boating practices.

“Our goal is simple: education, enforcement, and making sure everyone gets home safely. Please make smart choices this holiday weekend and help us keep our waterways safe for all,” stated sheriff’s officials.

A new California law requires the driver of motorized vessels to carry a valid California Boater Card. According to sheriff’s officials, this phased-in requirement is part of an effort to improve boater education and reduce preventable accidents on our waterways. They added, “Deputies may conduct compliance checks throughout the holiday weekend, and operators should be prepared to provide their California Boater Card when requested.”

Sheriff’s officials provided these tips for safe boating on the waterways: