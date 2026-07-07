60% Containment Gained On Priest Fire

Groveland, CA — Crews worked overnight to build and reinforce containment lines on the Priest Fire that ignited on Monday afternoon near Old Priest Grade and Highway 120.

The fire was first spotted around three o’clock on Monday afternoon, and the forward spread was stopped late in the four o’clock hour. Initially, there were evacuation orders for Priest Café and a stretch of Priest Coulterville Road, but the orders have since been lifted.

CAL Fire reports that the Priest Fire is holding at 10 acres, and there is 60% containment.

The CHP reports Old Priest Grade remains closed this morning. New Priest Grade is an alternate route.

Firefighters will remain at the scene today, working towards full containment.

Nearly 160 firefighters are assigned to the incident, along with four engines, three hand crews, and two water tenders.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office indicated Monday that the incident was reportedly a vehicle fire that spread to vegetation.