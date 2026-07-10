Students Organize Countywide Food Drive To Support ATCAA

Sonora, CA—A group of Tuolumne County high school students is organizing a countywide food and fund drive this summer to support local families facing food insecurity through the Amador Tuolumne Community Action Agency (ATCAA).

The student-led effort is being organized by Murphy Sullivan, Savannah Berg, and Leyla Vang, who are working to bring together youth volunteers, local businesses, healthcare organizations, tribal governments, civic groups, and community members in support of ATCAA programs. The campaign will focus on collecting food donations, raising financial support, and encouraging student involvement in community service. Organizers hope to recruit volunteers from high schools throughout Tuolumne County to help with outreach, sponsorship efforts, food collection events, and public education.

“Food insecurity affects families throughout our community, and many students want meaningful opportunities to make a difference,” Murphy Sullivan said. “This project is about helping local families while also encouraging young people to develop leadership skills through community service. One of the strengths of Tuolumne County has always been the willingness of neighbors to help one another, and we hope this project gives students and community members an opportunity to come together and make a real difference.”

Organizers have set several goals for the summer campaign, including collecting at least 2,500 pounds of food, raising $10,000 in community donations, securing matching contributions from local sponsors, and recruiting student volunteers from multiple high schools. The group is seeking support from community partners interested in hosting collection sites, providing matching donations, volunteering, or helping spread awareness of the effort. Students involved in the effort will assist with volunteer recruitment, sponsor outreach, public awareness efforts, and community events. Organizers are currently seeking businesses, organizations, and individuals interested in providing collection locations, matching donations, volunteering, or supporting campaign outreach.

Additional information about volunteer opportunities and donation events will be announced in the coming weeks. Community members interested in participating can contact Murphy Sullivan at (209) 703-0080 or sullymurph17@gmail.com.