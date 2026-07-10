Forest Service Renews Wilderness Restrictions In Stanislaus National Forest

Sonora, CA — Forest Orders have been issued related to recreating in both the Emigrant and Mokelumne wilderness areas of the Stanislaus National Forest.

The order renews wilderness use rules in the Emigrant Wilderness (from July 8, 2026, through June 30, 2029) and establishes rules for the Mokelumne Wilderness in partnership with the El Dorado and Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forests (effective July 10, 2026, through May 31, 2029).

They were signed by Stanislaus National Forest Supervisor Jason Kuiken. Citing the reasoning, the Forest Service states, “Riparian vegetation has been trampled, and small live trees have been cut for campfire wood. Dispersed camping activities within the wilderness have generated considerable human sanitation and litter problems that are not compatible with the management of existing wilderness resources.”

The Forest Service continues, “Large groups have had a significantly larger negative impact on natural resources through trampling and overuse that contributes to soil compaction and erosion and leads to loss of vegetation. Exposed feces, toilet paper, litter and garbage left by wilderness users in the Area have created a significant human health risk and degraded the water quality.”

Restrictions to use in the Emigrant include:

Camping overnight within the Emigrant Wilderness Area any time of the year without a valid wilderness permit.

Camping within 100 feet of lakes, streams, and trails, or where posted 36 CFR 261.58

Disposing of body waste and wash water within 100 feet of any water source 36CFR 261.11 (b)

Entering or using a trail, campsite, or other area by a group larger than 15 persons 36 CFR261.58 (f) Having a campfire above 9,000 feet or within ½ mile of Emigrant Lake 36 CFR 261.52 (a)

Tying pack and saddle stock to trees, and/or within 200 feet of lakes, streams, trails and campsites except while loading or unloading 36 CFR 261.58 (aa)

Entering or using the Wilderness with more than 25 head of pack and saddle stock 36 CFR 261.58 (s)

Grazing or holding stock overnight within 1/4 mile of Camp, Bear, Grouse, Powell, Wood, Deer, or Waterhouse Lakes 36 CFR 261.57 (e)

Grazing or holding more than four stock overnight within 1/4 mile of Gem, Jewelry, Long, Maxwell, Pingree, Piute, and Rosasco Lakes 36 CFR 261.57 (e)

Camping for more than one consecutive night at Camp, bear, Grouse, Powell or Waterhouse Lakes 36 CFR 261.58 (a)

Restrictions to use in the Mokelumne include: