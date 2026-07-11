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Focusing On Angels Camp Government Happenings

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By B.J. Hansen
Michael Hodson and Caroline Schirato

Michael Hodson and Caroline Schirato

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Angels Camp, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature the Mayor and new City Administrator of Angels Camp.

Mayor Caroline Schirato and City Administrator Michael Hodson will provide an update on recent happenings in city government.

A new budget year started on July 1st, and they will highlight some of the revenue trends and new projects funded. Other topics will be changes in the Angels Camp Fire Department, economic development opportunities, housing, water, park improvements, the museum, and infrastructure needs.

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