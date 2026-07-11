Visit Tuolumne County Opens Nominations For Annual Tourism Awards

Sonora, CA — Visit Tuolumne County (VTC) has officially opened the nomination window for its annual Tourism Awards, giving the community a chance to honor the outstanding individuals, businesses, and organizations shaping the region’s hospitality sector.

The nomination period runs from July 1 through August 15, 2026. The winners will be celebrated at the annual Visit Tuolumne County Tourism Summit, scheduled for October 15, 2026, at the Chicken Ranch Casino Resort.

“It is important to honor and recognize the people who contribute to the success of tourism,” said Lisa Mayo, President and CEO of Visit Tuolumne County. “Their efforts often go unnoticed, and it thrills us to be able to celebrate their impact.”

VTC will present awards in three distinct categories:

The Tourism Advocacy Award: Dedicated to a local leader, business, or organization that has shown exceptional commitment to tourism growth, marketing, or policy improvements. The VTC Board of Directors will select the recipient based on leadership, longevity, and community impact.

The Spirit of Tuolumne County Award: Designed for an individual, business, or nonprofit that goes above and beyond to preserve local culture, engage visitors, or volunteer in ways that enhance the community. A panel of VTC staff and community leaders will judge nominees based on community impact and inspiration.

The Hospitality Hero Award: Open to frontline hospitality workers—including hotel staff, restaurant servers, tour guides, and housekeepers—who have at least one year of local experience and deliver exceptional customer service. Nominated by employers or peers, the winner will be chosen through a mix of peer voting and a panel review.

Community members, employers, and industry peers are encouraged to submit their nominations online by clicking here.