Sonora, CA– Fire resources responded to a fully involved RV trailer fire near Highway 49 and Shaws Flat Road in Sonora. The fire was producing a large smoke flume. It has been named the Shaw Fire and fire resources were able to negate the threat to the surrounding vegetation. No information if the RV was occupied at the time of the fire.
Fire Resources Responded To RV Fire In Sonora
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