Calaveras County ‘I Voted’ Sticker Contest Winner Revealed

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras County has revealed the winner of its first “I Voted” sticker contest.

Students had the opportunity to create a sticker that expressed the spirit of voting in the county and submit it to local election officials. And the winner is… Jordan Mosqueda of Copperopolis Elementary School, whose design is in the image box, featuring an eagle with the words “We the People” at the top and “I voted” at the bottom.

The sticker will be printed and distributed at polling locations around the county for voters to wear after casting their ballots. The design is also featured on the elections website for the upcoming general election on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.