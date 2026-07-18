Trashing Of A Day-Use Area In Calaveras County

Mokelumne Hill, CA – Recent public complaints filed with the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office regarding the trashing of the Big Bar Day Use Area near Mokelumne Hill, off Highway 49 at the bottom of the 13 curves, prompted a multi-agency partnership to address safety and environmental concerns.

“Over the past several months, the sheriff’s office received multiple reports regarding unauthorized camping, abandoned encampments, accumulation of trash, drug paraphernalia, sanitation concerns, and other conditions impacting the safety, cleanliness, and accessibility of the area for residents and visitors,” according to sheriff’s officials.

To assess the hazardous condition concerns, several agencies joined forces with the sheriff’s office, including the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD), and multiple local, state, and federal agencies to coordinate a plan to address the ongoing public safety, environmental, and community concerns. They concentrated on improving conditions at the Big Bar Day Use area, safeguarding public resources, and maintaining safety and accessibility for all. Participating agencies collaborated to resolve problems, offer outreach and resources as needed, and encourage responsible use of public lands.

During a check of the area, the team discovered a significant amount of garbage and abandoned items in the vicinity. It will be cleaned up and removed in the coming days by BLM crews from Amador County as part of the ongoing efforts to restore and manage the site.

“BLM-managed public lands and recreation areas are important resources that make our region such a special place,” said Sheriff Rachelle Whiting. “Keeping these areas safe and enjoyable requires all of us working together. I greatly appreciate the collective effort of all agencies and partners involved. Concerns affecting our public spaces do not belong to just one agency to solve, and it is encouraging to see so many organizations come together, support one another, and work toward solutions that benefit our entire community.”

Assisting agencies included Bureau of Land Management (BLM) rangers, East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) rangers, Calaveras County Behavioral Health specialists, California Department of Fish and Wildlife officers, Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit (TCU) fire prevention officers, Calaveras County Code Compliance, and Calaveras County Animal Services to address these concerns.

“The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the commitment of each agency and individual who contributed to this effort,” stated sheriff’s officials, adding, “The cooperation and dedication demonstrated by these partners allowed resources, expertise, and personnel to come together to address concerns impacting the Big Bar Day Use Area.”

To report a complaint or incident at the Big Bar Day Use Area, call the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at 209-754-6500.