Search Has Been Taking Place For Missing Woman Around Lake Tulloch

Copperopolis, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a woman whose vehicle was located abandoned near O’Byrnes Ferry Road on the Tuolumne County side of Lake Tulloch.

It was found this past Saturday and belonged to 59-year-old Lydia Suzanne Vanolden. The following day, the Modesto Police Department put out a be-on-the-lookout alert for Vanolden, after her family had reported her as being at-risk. Deputies then returned to O’Byrnes Ferry Road and did an expanded ground search of the surrounding terrain and shoreline. The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office boating unit also responded to help in the search.

The following day, a drone was deployed. The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office boating unit also then used sonar technology to search Lake Tulloch, and the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Department deployed an underwater vehicle. Vanolden has still not been located.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office at 209-533-5815.