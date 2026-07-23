Power Outage In Glencoe-Wilseyville Possibly Sparked By Fire

Glencoe, CA – A power outage in the Glencoe-Wilseyville area of Calaveras County may have been sparked by a vegetation fire on Highway 26, as CAL FIRE reported power lines down.

The fire broke out in the 17900 block of the highway near Humbug Creek Road in the Glencoe area in the one o’clock hour, threatening two structures. Crews quickly stopped the forward spread at a half-acre within minutes of their arrival. CAL FIRE did not state that the downed lines had ignited the blaze, and the cause is under investigation.

The outage happened at the same time, stretching from Glencoe to Wilseyville along the highway. PG&E reports that 608 customers lost power. The utility did not release a cause but reported that crews are working to restore power, which they estimate will be at 6 p.m.