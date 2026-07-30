Assemblyman David Tangipa Joins Challenge Over California Voter ID Ballot Language

Sacramento, CA– A legal dispute over the wording of California’s voter ID ballot measure is gaining attention from local lawmakers, with Republican Assemblyman David Tangipa criticizing the ballot language approved by Attorney General Rob Bonta.

Tangipa weighed in on the controversy surrounding Proposition 39, accusing Bonta of improperly altering the measure’s title and summary ahead of the November election. The committee backing Proposition 39 filed a lawsuit in Sacramento County Superior Court, arguing the attorney general’s wording is inaccurate and biased against the measure.

The initiative’s original language described Proposition 39 as establishing additional voter identification and citizenship verification requirements. The revised language prepared by Bonta’s office states that the measure would prohibit citizens from voting unless they present government-issued identification. Supporters of the measure argue the wording creates a misleading impression because the proposal would require election officials to verify voter identity before counting ballots rather than prevent eligible voters from casting ballots. The lawsuit asks the court to issue a decision by August 10, when California begins preparing official election materials for voters.

Proposition 39 would require voters to present government-issued identification when voting in person. Voters casting ballots by mail would need to provide the last four digits of that identification or request a proposed state-issued voter identification card.