Stanislaus National Forest Limits Long Term Camping Stays With New Order

Sonora, CA– The Stanislaus National Forest has issued new restrictions limiting how long visitors can camp in certain areas of the forest, citing concerns about public safety, resource protection, and the growing impacts of extended stays.

The new order, which took effect July 31, will remain in place through July 30, 2029, and replaces a similar restriction issued in 2022. Forest officials said limits on extended camping have been in place for more than 35 years as the forest works to balance recreation opportunities with protecting the land. The Stanislaus National Forest welcomes more than one million visitors each year who come to enjoy camping, hiking, fishing, and other outdoor activities. However, officials said the number of people staying in the forest for long periods has continued to increase, creating challenges including damage to natural resources, improper human waste disposal, increased trash, and conflicts between visitors.

Under the new restrictions, visitors cannot camp at a developed recreation site within the same ranger district for more than 14 consecutive days during any 30-day period. Forest officials said the goal is to ensure the forest remains accessible and enjoyable for all visitors while reducing the impacts associated with prolonged occupancy.