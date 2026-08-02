Road Projects Planned For The First Week Of August

Several Caltrans road projects will impact traffic in the Mother Lode this week, August 2nd to the 8th 2026.

On Highway 4, one-way traffic control at night from Brice Station Road to Lower Moran Road for drainage work will begin Sunday and continue through Friday from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

On Highway 4, one-way traffic control at Little Johns Creek for bridge work is planned for Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and overnight starting Thursday through Saturday from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

On Highway 26, a long-term full highway closure at the East Side of the Highway 26/49 intersection from Church Street to Highway 49 for highway construction work continues through Wednesday, August 19, 2026.

On Highway 26, traffic control at Stone Corral Creek for bridge work is planned Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 26, traffic control from Main Street/West Point to Ridge Road for tree work on Tuesday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 49, an overnight, conventional lane closure from South Bret Harte to Copello Drive will allow for pavement work beginning Sunday through Friday from 9:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

On Highway 49, a conventional lane closure from South Bret Harte to Copello Drive for pavement work will begin Monday and continue through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 49, a traffic break from Birds Way to Hardscabble Street for sign/banner work is scheduled for Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

On Highway 49, overnight one-way traffic control between Woods Creek and Ponderosa Drive for drainage work is scheduled beginning Sunday and will continue through Friday from 10:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

On Highway 49, one-way traffic control between Wigwam Road and Chabroullian Road for traffic signal work is scheduled for Thursday from 6:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., and on Friday from 6:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

On Highway 108, overnight, one-way traffic control at Standard Road/Mono Road for traffic signal work beginning Monday through Friday from 7:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

On Highway 108, one-way traffic control between Mono Road and Pinecrest Lake/Summit for drainage work beginning Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

On Highway 108, one-way traffic control between Closure Gate #1 and County Road for electrical work beginning Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 108, one-way traffic control between Kennedy Meadows and the 7,000-foot elevation marker for electrical work beginning Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Motorists should expect 5-10 minute delays and use alternate routes whenever possible. This work is scheduled as listed but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, equipment availability, and/or construction-related issues. For the safety of workers and other motorists, please Be Work Zone Alert.