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Long Delays For Motorists As TUD Upgrades Sewer System

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By Tracey Petersen
Road work with flagger

Road work with flagger

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Sonora, CA: Motorists can expect lengthy delays this month on Snell Street, near Sonora High School, for Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) crews’ sewer system upgrades.

TUD has contracted with local firm Peterson Excavation to conduct sewer system upgrades at the intersection of Snell Street and West Bonanza Road in Sonora. The work is scheduled to take place Monday, August 10, 2026, through Friday, August 14, 2026. The hours of operation are between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.

Drivers could face up to 15-minute delays, with flaggers and one-lane traffic control in place. Motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes if possible.

“TUD appreciates the public’s patience during these necessary improvements,” stated district officials.

For questions and further information, contact the TUD office at (209) 532-5536.

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