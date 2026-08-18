Semi-Truck Crash On Hwy 49 Near Mokelumne Hill

Mokelumne Hill, CA – A big rig that crashed on Highway 49 near Big Bar Road in the Mokelumne Hill area of Calaveras County is slowing traffic during the morning commute.

The CHP reports that a semi-truck went off the highway and down a hill in the 13-curves stretch near the Big Bar Launch and the Amador County line. An ambulance has been called to the scene. There is no word on injuries at this time.

Initially, first responders had called for a hard closure on that section of the highway but instead decided to have officers direct traffic, which is slow going. Motorists may want to leave more time to get to their destinations or find an alternative route.