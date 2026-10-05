Sonora City Council To Hear About CAL Waste Rate Increases

Sonora, CA — CAL Waste is planning to increase the rates for both residential and commercial garbage pickup in the City of Sonora, effective next month.

A presentation is planned at today’s 5 pm Sonora City Council meeting. Per the city’s agreement with CAL Waste, the contractor has calculated a 4.87% Consumer Price Index (CPI) rate adjustment for the period spanning November 1, 2026 – October 31, 2027.

CAL-Waste became the service provider on November 1, 2025, after the city ended its relationship with longtime provider CAL Sierra-Waste Management.

For residential customers, the new monthly rate increase will range from $1.62 – $3.25, depending on the size of the container. For commercial customers, the increase will range from $2.41 – $3.78 (see image).

Meeting documents add, “The adjustment increases rates paid directly by residential and commercial customers to Cal-Waste. The City receives a franchise fee equal to 6% of gross revenue collected by Cal-Waste. If customer counts, service levels, and collections remain consistent, the rate adjustment is expected to produce a corresponding increase in franchise fee revenue.”

Cal-Waste serves 1,618 customers within the City of Sonora, consisting of 1,336 residential customers and 282 commercial customers. The presentation to the council will be informational only, with no action needed.

In addition, at today’s meeting there will be a proclamation recognizing October 23 as Civil Aviation Appreciation Day in the city, and a vote to close downtown streets for next month’s 43rd annual Historic Downtown Christmas Parade and to temporarily rescind the three-hour parking restrictions around the upcoming holiday shopping season.

Today’s 5 pm meeting at City Hall is open to the public.