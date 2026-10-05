Incorrect Information Printed In Calaveras Voter Information Guides

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras County Elections Office reports that it has identified a printing error in the official Voter Information Pamphlets mailed to voters with their ballots for the November 3 Election.

County Clerk-Recorder & Register of Voters Rebecca Turner reports, “Due to an error by the ballot printing vendor, the candidate statement pages were inadvertently printed using statements from the June 2026 election rather than the correct November 2026 candidate statements. The vendor has acknowledged responsibility and is working with the Elections Office to immediately reprint the affected pamphlets.”

She notes that corrected pamphlets will be mailed to voters as soon as possible. In the meantime, the Elections Office notes that the November 2026 Voter Information pamphlet is up on the Elections Office website.

The voter guide had some missing campaign statements, and others from those who lost in the June Primary election.

Among the candidates impacted, Michael Masuda, who is running for Congressional District 5, put out a statement noting that his campaign encountered some similar issues in Calaveras County during the June 2 Primary and is urging the county to establish a process to identify and correct errors before ballots and voter guides are finalized. The campaign notes that it is also contacting other election offices across District 5 to ensure that correct materials are being issued. Masuda is facing Tom McClintock in the General Election.

Senate Candidate Jaron Brandon was also impacted and put out a statement: “Voters deserve clarity and accurate information when they look at their official voter guides. While administrative errors happen, our priority right now must be ensuring that every resident has the correct details.” Brandon is facing Alexandra Duarte in the General Election.