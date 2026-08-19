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Soroptimist Opens Applications For Education Awards For Women

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By Nic Peterson
Soroptimist Opens Applications For Education Awards For Women

Soroptimist Opens Applications For Education Awards For Women

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Calaveras, CA—Women who are the primary wage earners for their families can apply for the Soroptimist Live Your Dream: Education and Training Awards for Women, which provide financial assistance for higher education or additional skills training.

Soroptimist International of Calaveras County will award recipients between $1,000 and $4,000. Local recipients can then advance to the Soroptimist Sierra Pacific Region level, where they could receive up to an additional $5,000. The program culminates with three $10,000 finalist awards. Award recipients can use the funds for education-related expenses, including tuition, books, child care, and transportation.

The Live Your Dream Awards provide more than $3 million annually to women who are the head of their households and need financial assistance. Since the program began in 1972, more than $40 million in awards has been provided to tens of thousands of women. A study conducted by the Fels Institute of Government at the University of Pennsylvania found that the program improves recipients’ quality of life, confidence, and self-determination while encouraging recipients to help others.

Applications are available here or by emailing momamia892@gmail.com. The application deadline is November 15th.

More information about the organization can be found here.

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