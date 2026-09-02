T.C. Veteran Office Temporarily Closes Due To Relocation

Sonora, CA – The Tuolumne County Veterans Service Office (TCVSO) in Sonora has temporarily closed and is moving to what officials call “a new, more accessible location to better serve veterans, their families, and survivors.”

Already underway, the office will be relocated from its current location on Hospital Road to 950 S. Washington Street near Tuolumne Street in Sonora and will have improved accessibility.

“This temporary closure is necessary to safely and efficiently transfer office equipment, records, and services. During this time, in-person services will be unavailable while staff works to minimize disruptions and prepare the new office,” advised TCVSO officials.

Veterans with urgent needs should contact the office via telephone or email. TCVSO officials added that “staff will make every effort to respond as quickly as possible during the relocation process; however, response times may be longer than usual.”

For additional information or assistance, contact the Tuolumne County Veterans Service Office at phone number (209) 533-6280 or email kalbrecht@co.tuolumne.ca.us. TCVSO officials shared that barring any unforeseen setbacks, the new location is slated to open on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.