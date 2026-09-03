McClintock And Masuda To Debate Issues And Highlight Differences

Sonora, CA — It marks the first time the two candidates for Congressional District Five have met in person.

Tonight, AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML will air a candidate forum/debate between Republican Congressman Tom McClintock and Democratic challenger Michael Masuda.

It was pre-recorded in the Central Sierra Broadcasting studio in downtown Sonora and will air in its entirety at 6 pm.

Topics will span issues impacting both the regional District 5 and the country as a whole.

McClintock, who has served nine terms in Congress, positions himself as the leader who provides “principled conservative leadership.” Masuda, who grew up in Amador County, says he brings a perspective of being an “engineer, not a politician.”

The two will debate issues and make points as to why they are the best leader to represent District 5 in Congress. The newly redrawn district covers parts of 12 counties across the Sierra Nevada, foothills, and central valley. It includes all of Tuolumne, Calaveras, Mono, Mariposa, Inyo, Amador, and Alpine counties. It also covers parts of Stanislaus, San Joaquin, Madera, Fresno and El Dorado counties.

Listen to the debate on KVML on the local airwaves or find the stream via the myMotherLode app.

They were the top two vote-getters during the June Primary Election, and they noted during their visit to Sonora that this was the first time they had met each other in person.

Last night KVML aired a District Two Tuolumne County Supervisor forum/debate with incumbent Ryan Campbell and challenger Juli Healy. It is now archived for playback anytime by clicking here.