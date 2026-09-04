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New Melones Soon Transitioning To Fall And Winter Hours

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By B.J. Hansen
New Melones

New Melones

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Angels Camp, CA — Next week, New Melones Reservoir will reduce its operations as part of a seasonal transition.

The changes will take effect on Tuesday, September 8, following the Labor Day holiday.

The Bureau of Reclamation will continue to require all boats launching at New Melones to participate in a 30-day quarantine or make a reservation through New Melones Lake Marina to receive a decontamination wash due to concerns about golden mussels.

The fall and winter hours are below:

Glory Hole Point Boat Launch

  •  6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday (Sept. 8 to Nov. 1)
  •  8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday (Nov. 2 through spring)
  •  6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday and federal holidays

Tuttletown Boat Launch

  •  Closed

Glory Hole Recreation Area

  •  Entrance gate open from 4 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  •  Campgrounds reservable at www.recreation.gov – Glory Hole Campgrounds
  •  Day-use areas open sunrise to sunset

Tuttletown Recreation Area

  •  Entrance gate open from 4 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  •  Campgrounds closed
  •  Day-use areas open sunrise to sunset

Natural Bridges and Other Outlying Day-Use Areas

  •  Open sunrise to sunset
  •  Parking is often limited
  •  Follow all posted signage
  •  Pack out all waste

New Melones Lake Administration and Visitor Center

  •  The visitor center and museum are closed.
  •  The administration building is typically open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, except federal holidays.
  •  America the Beautiful Interagency passes and New Melones Lake Annual Day Use and Boat Launch passes are available at the administration building.

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