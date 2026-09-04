New Melones Soon Transitioning To Fall And Winter Hours

Angels Camp, CA — Next week, New Melones Reservoir will reduce its operations as part of a seasonal transition.

The changes will take effect on Tuesday, September 8, following the Labor Day holiday.

The Bureau of Reclamation will continue to require all boats launching at New Melones to participate in a 30-day quarantine or make a reservation through New Melones Lake Marina to receive a decontamination wash due to concerns about golden mussels.

The fall and winter hours are below:

Glory Hole Point Boat Launch

6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday (Sept. 8 to Nov. 1)

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday (Nov. 2 through spring)

6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday and federal holidays

Tuttletown Boat Launch

Closed

Glory Hole Recreation Area

Entrance gate open from 4 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Campgrounds reservable at www.recreation.gov – Glory Hole Campgrounds

Day-use areas open sunrise to sunset

Tuttletown Recreation Area

Entrance gate open from 4 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Campgrounds closed

Day-use areas open sunrise to sunset

Natural Bridges and Other Outlying Day-Use Areas

Open sunrise to sunset

Parking is often limited

Follow all posted signage

Pack out all waste

New Melones Lake Administration and Visitor Center