Volunteers Still Needed To Clean Up Columbia State Historic Park

Columbia, CA – Volunteers are still needed to help clean up nicotine litter in Columbia State Historic Park tomorrow afternoon.

This event, aimed at protecting wildlife and combating pollution, is organized seasonally by Tuolumne County’s Vape-Free Coalition, comprising various local organizations and community members. Tuolumne County Public Health announced that registration can be done online in advance or through drop-in participation.

Those who take part in this event are meeting Friday, November 6, 2026, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the lower parking lot off Parrotts Ferry Road. It is the first right after Columbia Street. Volunteers will receive a T-shirt and a $5 gift card for pitching in.

County health officials advised, “Since this clean-up will include walking along sidewalks, crossing intersections, and being near roadways, it is recommended that volunteers be at least 13 years old. Children 12 and under may participate but must be accompanied by a responsible adult at all times.”

For additional information on the event, call or text (209) 768-5647.