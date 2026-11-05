Christmas Parade Entry Application Deadline Fast Approaching

Sonora, CA—The deadline to secure a spot in the 43rd Downtown Sonora Christmas Parade is fast approaching.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2026, with the event taking place on November 27. A $25 entry fee applies, and entries—including floats, cars, marching groups, and creative holiday-themed displays—are encouraged to promote community spirit.

“The Christmas Parade is such a special tradition for our community,” said Katie Dunn, Executive Director of the Sonora Chamber of Commerce. “Every year, we’re amazed by the creativity and enthusiasm of our participants. If you’ve been thinking about entering, now is the time to get your application in!”

The following groups can enter Sonora’s Christmas Parade:

Local businesses: Examples: shops, service providers, restaurants

Schools: Includes public and private schools, student clubs, and bands

Nonprofit organizations: Community service, charitable, or cultural groups

Community groups: Sports teams, service clubs, neighborhood associations

Individuals: Residents who wish to create their own float, decorate vehicles, or march

For an application, click here.