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Longtime Summerville Coach, School Administrator, Passes Away

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By B.J. Hansen
Denny Wong - Courtesy image

Denny Wong - Courtesy image

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Tuolumne, CA — Denny Wong, a former grade-level coordinator, administrator, and basketball coach at Summerville High School, has passed away at the age of 84.

Wong was an influential fixture at the school for many years, and there will be a celebration of life in the high school gymnasium on Sunday, September 20, at 2 pm.

Wong’s obituary, released by his family, notes that he was raised in San Francisco, where he developed a lifelong love of Bay Area sports and an appreciation for his community. As a child, on his way home from school, he would catch a glimpse of the San Francisco Seals baseball games through a fence, and would also follow the 49ers, Warriors and Giants throughout his life.

Early in his career, Wong was a teacher, coach, athletic director, and vice principal at schools in Fairfield and Dublin. He took early retirement in 1977 and moved with his former wife, Phyllis Wheaton, and their children to Tuolumne County.

They took over the ownership of Skandia Smorgasbord just below Sugar Pine. Soon after, Wong found his way back to the gym and coaching basketball at Summerville. He later took on additional roles at the high school, retiring in 2002 as an administrator.

Read Wong’s full obituary, detailing his life and how he spent his recent years after moving away from Tuolumne County, here.

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