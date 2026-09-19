Eagles Soar Past Bullfrogs in Homecoming Shootout

Written by Jeremy Hurtado

Angels Camp, CA — For nearly two quarters, the Bret Harte Bullfrogs and El Camino Eagles traded punches in a wild Friday night shootout at Dorroh Field. After three touchdowns in just 48 seconds of game time sent momentum swinging from one sideline to the other, the Eagles finally seized control with a five-touchdown second quarter, turning a 7-0 deficit into a 35-21 halftime advantage. Despite three touchdown passes from Bullfrog’s Quarterbacks Jeshua Wahlman and Bret Harte, they couldn’t mount the second-half comeback. needed, as El Camino pulled away for a 57-27 victory. Bret Harte’s defense got the scoring started when Triston Plowman sacked the El Camino quarterback Henry McCormick, causing him to fumble the football. TJ Bentre covered the fumble and returned it 68 yards for a touchdown, giving the Bullfrogs a 7-0 lead, which they would hold at the end of the first quarter.

On the second play of the second quarter, the Eagles would score on an 18-yard passing play, tying the game up 7-7. El Camino would score again quickly, after a 31-yard fumble recovery returned for a touchdown by Salazar Pepper, on the next Bullfrog possession, giving the Eagles a 14-7 lead. Then things really got interesting as the two teams would score 3 touchdowns in the span of 48 seconds of game time. Bret Harte would start things off when Wahlman found TJ Bent for an 8-yard touchdown, tying the game up 14-14 with 9:22 left in the second quarter. Then on their next offensive play from scrimmage, the Eagles would respond with a 51-yard touchdown strike, regaining the lead, 21-14, but not for long. The Bullfrogs would strike back on their next offensive play, scoring on a 49-yard touchdown pass from Wahlman to Hensley Speyer, again tying the game up, this time 21-21 with 8:50 left in the first half of play.

The Eagles would score two more times in the second quarter; the last two were almost identical replays, as the Eagles quarterback McCormick found Liam Weiss for back-to-back 20-yard touchdown strikes within 30 seconds of each other to cap off the first-half scoring blitz and give the Eagles a 35-21 halftime lead. Bret Harte got their only score of the second half when Wahlman found Matthew Valentey for a 40-yard touchdown pass with 9:40 left in the game; the Bullfrogs would miss the extra point but cut the El Camino lead to 42-27 with 8:50 left to go in the game, and it seemed like there was a chance for the Bullfrogs to make a homecoming comeback. However, 2 late El Camino touchdowns would put the game away and give the Eagles a 57-27 victory.

Bret Harte falls to 2-2 on the season and has a bye next week. The Bullfrogs open up their Mother Lode League portion of the schedule when they host the Linden Lions on October 2; kickoff is set for 7 p.m.; if you can’t make it out to Dorroh Field, you can catch all the action live on Star 92.7 KZSQ, streaming on KZSQ.com and the myMotherLode app.

The Sonora Wildcats games air live on KVML 1450AM/102.7 FM, with Nick Stuart and Zeb Drivdahl. The Summerville Bears can be heard on 93.5 KKBN with Danny Scott and Noel Rathmel as your hosts for all the action, and the Bret Harte Bullfrogs will be on Star 92.7 FM with Jeremy Hurtado.

Live video and archives of football games will be on myMotherLode.tv; information about the season is on the High School Sports Page here, or download the myMotherLode app now for Android or Apple devices.