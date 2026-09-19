State/Local Health Officials Warn Public Measles Visitor Traveled State

Sonora, CA – State and local health officials are warning the public about a passenger who traveled by train and bus in the state and was hospitalized.

Tuolumne County Public Health is alerting Mother Lode residents who may have traveled by those modes of transportation to contact their doctor. The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) is working with multiple counties and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on possible measles exposures related to a passenger who was hospitalized and to notify people who may have been exposed.

The visitor arrived in California via Amtrak train to Los Angeles on Thursday, September 10, 2026. To check the sick person’s whereabouts, see the train schedule in the image box. ​​Health officials noted that the unvaccinated passenger made transfers in at least six California counties (Alameda, Butte, Kern, Los Angeles, Sacramento and San Joaquin).

“This case, along with previous measles outbreaks in California this year, serve as reminders of the importance of vaccination against measles. Measles is one of the most contagious infections that can lead to severe lifelong consequences, including permanent brain damage and can also be fatal, especially for children,” said Dr. Rita Nguyen, Assistant State Public Health Officer. “The measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine is safe and provides long-lasting protection against measles. Vaccination protects both our own families and those who are too young to be fully vaccinated.”

CDPH urges Californians to ensure they are fully vaccinated against measles, as there were three confirmed measles deaths in 2025. Just this month, the CDC is investigating four deaths in Pennsylvania that could be measles-related, but no conclusion has yet been made. For more measles information and a clearer look at the train schedule, click here.