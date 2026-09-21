Community Roots Resource And Health Fair Returns This Week

Sonora, CA — Five years ago, a community event was created to help Tuolumne County residents learn about resources and benefits that are available in the community.

The Community Roots Resources Fair started as many were experiencing a spike in need during the Covid pandemic. Now entering its fifth year, the event has expanded to include several elements of the previous Tuolumne County Health Fair.

It was previewed on this past weekend’s Mother Lode Views, with Tuolumne County Health and Human Services Agency Director Annie Hockett, Tuolumne County Public Health Director Michelle Jachetta, and Sonora Area Foundation CEO Darrell Slocum. Click here to find the full interview.

The event is this Wednesday, September 23, from 3- 6 p.m., at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds.

Slocum has also authored a new myMotherLode.com blog about it, which can be found here.