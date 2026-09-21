CAL FIRE Plans Prescribed Burn Near Wallace Beginning Tuesday

Calaveras, CA—CAL FIRE’s Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit will assist the East Bay Municipal Utility District with a prescribed burn beginning Tuesday in the Wallace area of Calaveras County.

The hazardous fuel reduction burn is scheduled to take place in the vicinity of Camanche Parkway South and Highway 12 from Tuesday, September 22, through Wednesday, September 23. The treatment area encompasses approximately 100 acres. CAL FIRE said weather conditions are expected to be favorable for ignition. Burning is anticipated to begin between 8 and 10 a.m. each day and is expected to last eight to nine hours. Residents in and around Burson may see smoke during the operation. CAL FIRE personnel will patrol the burn area until it is declared out.

The prescribed burn will also serve as training for newly hired firefighters on fire suppression methods.