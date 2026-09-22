Smoke Testing Of Sewer System In Twain Harte

Twain Harte, CA — As part of annual maintenance to ensure the sewer system in Twain Harte is operating properly, smoke testing will take place today (Tuesday, September 22).

The Twain Harte Community Services District reports that the testing will be done by blowing non-toxic smoke into the sewer main to identify defects in the sewer system, including leaks and faulty connections.

Residents may notice smoke coming from manholes, sewer cleanouts, roof vents, and the ground. The smoke will not cause harm or leave any residue, according to officials. The district advises residents to pour water down infrequently used drains to prevent smoke from entering homes.

The work is anticipated to span just one day, between 7 am – 4 pm.