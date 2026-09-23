Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
71.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Fender Bender At Sonora Hotel Ends With Drug Arrest

Add us as a preferred source
By Tracey Petersen
Sonora police cruiser at night

Sonora police cruiser at night

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA – A fender bender in a Sonora hotel parking lot ended with a Ceres man’s arrest.

Sonora Police responded to a non-injury crash at the Heritage Inn off South Washington Street just after 8 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2026. While assisting the involved parties, police reported that drug paraphernalia was discovered in plain view inside 67-year-old David Castillo’s vehicle.

A record check showed Castillo had an active drug-related warrant from Amador County. A search of his vehicle turned up a machete under the driver’s seat and 6.5 grams of methamphetamine.

Noting that a criminal history check revealed that Castillo had 2 or more prior convictions of possession of a controlled substance, police relayed that these prior convictions make possessing narcotics a felony under Proposition 36. Castillo was arrested on felony charges of possession of a controlled substance with two or more priors, having a controlled substance and a dirk or dagger, misdemeanor possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, and for his warrant.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.