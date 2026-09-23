Fender Bender At Sonora Hotel Ends With Drug Arrest

Sonora, CA – A fender bender in a Sonora hotel parking lot ended with a Ceres man’s arrest.

Sonora Police responded to a non-injury crash at the Heritage Inn off South Washington Street just after 8 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2026. While assisting the involved parties, police reported that drug paraphernalia was discovered in plain view inside 67-year-old David Castillo’s vehicle.

A record check showed Castillo had an active drug-related warrant from Amador County. A search of his vehicle turned up a machete under the driver’s seat and 6.5 grams of methamphetamine.

Noting that a criminal history check revealed that Castillo had 2 or more prior convictions of possession of a controlled substance, police relayed that these prior convictions make possessing narcotics a felony under Proposition 36. Castillo was arrested on felony charges of possession of a controlled substance with two or more priors, having a controlled substance and a dirk or dagger, misdemeanor possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, and for his warrant.