Yosemite Turning To Public For Information Regarding Dome Fire Cause

Yosemite, CA – Yosemite National Park is asking the public for help in possibly finding what sparked the Dome Fire, which is burning north of Wawona in Mariposa County.

The blaze ignited on September 15, 2026, and its cause is currently under investigation, despite fire restrictions being in place since August 1, 2026, for 8,000 feet and below. They ask, “If you were on the Chilnualna (chil-NOO-al-nuh) Falls Trail recently (from September 9 to September 15) and witnessed anyone with a campfire, please notify the National Park Service.”

Park officials provided these ways to notify them of anything visitors may have witnessed:

CALL the NPS-wide Tip Line: 888-653-0009 ONLINE: go.nps.gov/SubmitATip EMAIL: nps_isb@nps.gov

The Dome Fire is 3,660 acres and 15 percent contained, with 784 personnel battling the blaze. Sadly, as we reported here, on Sunday afternoon two people working the fire died in a helicopter crash near the community of Maripposa. Overnight, fire officials reported that fire activity continued to spread north toward the 2017 Empire Fire footprint at a low to moderate rate with creeping and smoldering behavior. They added, “Handlines on the western part of the fire are holding, and crews continued to make progress in the Turner Ridge and Empire Meadows area. Crews will continue work in portions of the Bridalveil Creek trail system, expanding it as a primary control line.

Visitors are asked to drive with caution on Glacier Point Road as firefighting operations continue in that area. While many aircraft continue to support fire suppression efforts, pack mules are also doing their part by running supplies and backhaul.