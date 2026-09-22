Road Paving Project To Slow Traffic In Valley Springs Neighborhood

Valley Springs, CA – A road resurfacing and paving program will slow traffic during daylight hours in a Valley Springs neighborhood until mid-October.

Calaveras County Department of Public Works has hired George Reed, Inc. Paving, based in Jamestown, to conduct the project in the Woodgate Subdivision in Valley Springs as part of the 2025-26 Road Resurfacing and Pavement Program. The work will include flaggers directing one-way traffic on Robinwood Place, Warmwood Place, and Woodgate Road, near La Contenta Golf Club, and north of Highway 26.

Beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, September 23, 2026, and continuing through mid-October, crews will work from 7 am to 6 pm, Monday through Friday. While warning motorists and pedestrians to use caution while traveling in the area, Public Works noted that drivers should expect short (5 to 10 minutes) intermittent traffic delays during construction operations.

For program questions or to report urgent road-related concerns during regular business hours (Monday-Friday, 8 am to 4 pm), contact the department at (209) 754-6401.