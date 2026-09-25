SHS Homecoming Parade Is Friday Afternoon In Downtown Sonora

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department warns of traffic impacts in the downtown area this afternoon during the Sonora High Homecoming Parade.

The parade will start at 2:45 pm (September 25) and conclude at around 3:30 pm. The community is invited to attend.

The PD reports that the parade will run southbound on North Washington Street between Snell Street and Stockton Street, and then continue northbound on Green Street and Snell Street. Road closures will include all side streets between Green Street and Stewart Street. Traffic control will also impact School Street and Wyckoff Street.

School Street will close at 1:30 pm to allow for parade staging.

PD warns that downtown will have heavy foot traffic and that afternoon travel plans should be adjusted accordingly.