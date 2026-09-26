Construction Continues To Close Calaveras County Bridge

San Andreas, CA – Construction continues this weekend on the Dogtown Road Bridge over Indian Creek in Calaveras County.

Bridge construction will continue in San Andreas on Saturday, September 26, 2026, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The bridge section of Dogtown Road will be closed, with barricades and warning devices in place. Motorists are asked to find an alternative route for their weekend travel. Detours are at the intersections of Dogtown Road and Fourth Crossing Road to the north, off Highway 49 near San Andreas, and at Schmauder Mine Road to the south near Angels Camp. Public Works reports the construction is part of the ongoing Indian Creek Bridge Replacement Project, which began in mid-June and is expected to last through the end of October.

The public can contact Public Works for project questions or to report urgent road-related concerns during regular business hours (Monday-Friday, 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM) at (209) 754-6401. After hours, call the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500 (non-emergency).