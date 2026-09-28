Angels Camp Stabbing Investigation Leads To Arrest

Angels Camp, CA– An Angels Camp woman was arrested following an investigation into the stabbing of a man who initially told authorities he had been attacked on South Main Street.

Kayla Leah Skye Overby, 28, of Angels Camp, was arrested September 25th following an investigation that determined the stabbing occurred at a residence in the 1700 block of Depot Road. Angels Camp police said officers were notified around 4:17 a.m. September 22nd that an adult male had arrived at Mark Twain Medical Center in San Andreas with stab wounds. The man initially told Calaveras County sheriff’s deputies that he had been stabbed in Angels Camp following a verbal disturbance with an unknown man. The victim said the stabbing occurred in the 1200 block of South Main Street. Officers searched the area but found no crime scene or evidence indicating the stabbing had occurred there. The man’s injuries were considered non-life-threatening, and he was later transferred to San Joaquin General Hospital in French Camp for additional treatment.

Police continued investigating and used automated license plate recognition technology and privately owned surveillance video to develop a timeline involving a vehicle and a person associated with the incident. Investigators later located witnesses who provided information about what happened before the stabbing and identified a residence on Depot Road as the crime scene. Police recovered a knife believed to have been used in the stabbing, along with other evidence. Investigators identified Overby, who was the victim’s girlfriend, as a person of interest. They also determined that a vehicle Overby had been driving had been stolen from the location where the stabbing occurred.

After being presented with the new information, the victim told investigators he had initially withheld details because of his relationship with Overby. He then confirmed that Overby had stabbed him following a disturbance at their residence, according to police. The victim also told investigators that Overby drove him to Mark Twain Medical Center after the stabbing and then left the area with the couple’s minor child. Investigators determined Overby had traveled to Sacramento County, where she had family, and identified a possible location on 24th Street in Sacramento. Angels Camp police requested assistance from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Sacramento County deputies located the stolen vehicle at the 24th Street location and learned that Overby might be staying with a friend on Meadowview Road. Deputies located her there and contacted her by telephone. She surrendered without incident. The stolen vehicle was recovered and returned to its registered owner in Angels Camp. Overby voluntarily returned to Angels Camp with police for an interview. She was arrested following the interview and booked on allegations including assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment, vehicle theft, and domestic violence. The minor child was placed in the custody of Calaveras County Child Protective Services. The victim is recovering from his injuries. There are no outstanding suspects and no known ongoing threat to the community.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Angels Camp Police Department.