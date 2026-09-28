YSF Leaders Celebrate Phase Two Construction Underway, Making Final Fundraising Push

Sonora, CA — What started as a dream six years ago to support young athletes in Tuolumne County is now raising the final funding to complete Phase 2 of Foundation Sports Park off Standard Road.

We reported earlier that Phase 1 (starting in August of 2023) included the installation of a FIFA-regulation natural turf soccer field and adjacent pickleball courts.

Construction of Phase 2 (now underway) includes a 12,000-square-foot indoor multi-sport pavilion, basketball and volleyball courts, park management offices, a community plaza, batting cages, restrooms, storage facilities, ADA accessible walkways, expanded fencing, a new welcome entrance, and a Curtis Creek Nature Trail.

At a supporter luncheon held at the site last week, YSF members highlighted how busy the facility is throughout the week, with regular soccer games and practices, and the pickleball courts being a hub for community members of all ages. There are 270 unique field users each week, 24 practices/games, and 100-plus pickleball users on a typical day.

The luncheon held in the indoor pavilion (under construction) was attended by around 50 supporters, and there were stories shared by YSF board members Jamie Roberson, Joe Pluim, and James Evans, along with Operations and Events Coordinator Julie Smith, and various others. A pair of very well-spoken high school students, Connor Nixon and Sam Wilk, also thanked the supporters and talked about the gaining popularity of pickleball among their age group, and how the courts have become a gathering spot, and something for the youth of the community to participate in.

Lunch was provided by the Box Factory, a new food hall that is under construction located across a walking bridge from the YSF site. It will bring multiple Tuolumne County-born small businesses together under one roof, as it was noted that the YSF project is spurring new economic development nearby.

Future sports tournaments and related events could also bring additional visitors to the county.

In addition, there was a preview of a phoneathon coming in Mid-October in partnership with Central Sierra Broadcasting to help raise the final funds for Phase Two. Around $4.25 million of the $5.25 million has been raised thus far, thanks to groups like the Sonora Area Foundation and various generous businesses and community members.

Click on the image box to see several images of the under-construction project.