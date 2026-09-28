Visit Tuolumne County Announces 2026 Tourism Award Winners

Sonora, CA– Visit Tuolumne County has announced the recipients of its 2026 tourism industry awards, recognizing three individuals and organizations for their contributions to tourism and hospitality.

Lisa Mayo, President and CEO of Visit Tuolumne County, states, “Hospitality and tourism are vital to Tuolumne County’s economy, and the people behind the industry are what make it thrive. Recognizing their contributions is an important way to celebrate the exceptional experiences they help create for visitors and residents alike.”

The Twain Harte Community Services District will receive the Tourism Advocate of the Year Award, which recognizes efforts to strengthen Tuolumne County’s tourism industry. Visit Tuolumne County cited the district’s recent improvements to Twain Harte’s parks and recreational facilities, including new pathways through Meadows Park and improvements to the town park.

Elisabeth Barton, founder and owner of Echo Adventure Cooperative, will receive the Spirit of Tuolumne County Award. The award recognizes someone who embodies the county’s heritage, community values, and welcoming spirit. Visit Tuolumne County credited Barton with helping promote the Highway 120 corridor as a destination for outdoor recreation and tourism.

Mason Denny, a food and beverage prep cook at Chicken Ranch Casino Resort, will receive the Hospitality Hero Award. The award recognizes an employee who goes above and beyond in providing hospitality. Denny was also recognized for helping with community events, including Christmas dinners and food drives.

Visit Tuolumne County received nearly 20 nominations across the three award categories. The awards will be presented during Visit Tuolumne County’s annual Tourism Summit on October 15th at the Conference Center at Chicken Ranch Casino Resort. The summit will feature speakers and panelists from Visit California, KHM, JourneyLabel, and other organizations, with discussions covering tourism trends, opportunities, and working with social media influencers.

Registration for the event can be found here.