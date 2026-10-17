Former Columbia President Chosen To Lead YCCD

Sonora, CA— Appointed by the Yosemite Community College District (YCCD) Board of Trustees, Dr. Lena Tran became the Interim Chancellor in May 2025, after a tenure at Columbia College.

The Board of Trustees selected Dr. Lena Tran as permanent Chancellor in October, and she takes over the position on November 1, 2026.

“I am deeply honored by the Board’s trust and grateful for the dedication of our faculty, classified professionals, administrators, and community partners,” said Dr. Lena Tran.

The board commended her for collaborative leadership, a clear commitment to students and a strong vision for the district’s future.

“Dr. Tran has demonstrated exceptional leadership as Interim Chancellor, as President of Columbia College, and throughout her career in higher education,” said Dr. Milton Richards, President of the YCCD Board of Trustees. “Through our collaborative search process, she emerged as the leader to move YCCD forward with purpose and vision. Her ability to bring people together, expand educational opportunity, and build meaningful workforce and community partnerships will strengthen our colleges and the communities we serve.”

When Dr. Tran was chosen as the interim chancellor in May of 2025, we reported that she had been at odds with staff and faculty groups. Additionally, in November of 2024, the Columbia College Academic Senate, representing faculty, passed a Vote of No Confidence resolution against her. In today’s announcement, the board praised her time at Columbia College for expanding workforce training opportunities, strengthening industry and community partnerships, and advancing student support programs.

As Chancellor, Dr. Tran will lead Modesto Junior College in Modesto and Columbia College in Sonora. The board stated her priorities include expanding educational access throughout the district’s vast service area; strengthening workforce and industry partnerships; preparing students for emerging industries and the evolving needs of a modern workforce; and securing state and federal resources to enhance facilities, infrastructure, academic programs, and student support services.

“Our students are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we will build on the strengths of Modesto Junior College and Columbia College to open more doors, strengthen pathways to meaningful careers and ensure that opportunity reaches every community we serve. I am excited to lead this next chapter, one grounded in collaboration, driven by innovation, and focused on helping our students and our region thrive,” shared Dr. Tran.