Sonora, CA – Thousands turned out last night to ring in the holidays at the 43rd annual Sonora Christmas Parade down Washington Street.

The parade is one of the signature events kicking off the Christmas Town Sonora activities. Paradegoers decked out in festive holiday attire cheered on the Sonora High School Golden Regiment Band, one of several that had kids dancing to holiday tunes in the street. There were lit-up Christmas trees and floats that included football and baseball themes, classic cars, and rugged jeeps. Fire engines and police cruisers sounded their sirens to the cheer of the crowd.

There were also horses, dogs, and a rodeo queen, along with Rudolph, Mickey Mouse, and even the Grinch, and Ebenezer Scrooge got the crowd out of their seats to make sure they weren’t trying to steal the holiday spirit. And of course, the main attraction was Santa and Mrs. Claus, welcoming all and wishing them a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!