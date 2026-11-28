Tuolumne County, CA—A 3.0 magnitude earthquake hit Tuolumne County early this morning, but there was very little shaking, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

USGS stats showed that a quake struck at 5:24 a.m. with a depth of 3.3 miles. It hit approximately 10 miles north-northwest of Hetch Hetchy Reservoir on Saturday, November 28, 2026.

USGS relayed that most nearby communities, like Strawberry of Mi-Wuk Village and Groveland, would have felt just a “very weak” shaking. Currently, there are no reports of any damage or reports of it being felt by the public. Click here for the USGS earthquake map.