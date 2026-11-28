Sonora, CA – The 2026 Tuolumne County Math Bowl competition came down to a sudden-death tiebreaker between Belleview Elementary and Sonora Elementary.

Hosted recently by the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools, the competition brought together 55 seventh- and eighth-grade students from six schools. Students demonstrated mathematical knowledge, teamwork, critical thinking, and problem-solving through collaborative and individual challenges.

“It was exciting to watch these students tackle challenging problems, work together, and really push themselves throughout the competition,” said Rob Egger, Deputy Superintendent of Educational Services at the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools. “The championship tiebreaker was an incredible finish, but what stood out most was the determination and enthusiasm every student brought to the event.”

Overall standings combined each team’s collaborative score with the individual scores earned by its five members. In the end, Belleview and Sonora Elementary tied for the highest overall score. In the sudden-death tiebreaker, the first team to solve a math problem would win. As the clock ticked, Belleview was the first to correctly answer the question, earning them the title of 2026 Tuolumne County Math Bowl Champions. Belleview Elementary Team 1 was named champion; Sonora Elementary Team 9 placed second.

Find the list of results and overall team standings here.