Tuolumne County, CA – This weekend is the perfect time to load up the car and head to the Stanislaus National Forest to find the perfect Christmas tree, but a reminder: you must have a permit.

As we reported here earlier, permits cost $20 per tree, with a limit of two trees per permit. The tree-cutting season began yesterday, November 27, giving families the opportunity to go into the forest and find their own holiday tree. According to forest officials, the program’s purpose is more than just holiday traditions. It also involves cutting designated smaller trees, which thins densely populated forest areas, allowing remaining trees more room to grow and improving overall forest health.

“Happy hunting, and remember to grab your Christmas tree permit from Rec.gov,” shared forest officials, who provided these tips for choosing the perfect tree this holiday season: