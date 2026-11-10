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Free Entrance At Yosemite And New Melones On Wednesday

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By B.J. Hansen
Tioga Pass Entrance Gate - NPS Image

Tioga Pass Entrance Gate - NPS Image

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Yosemite, CA — In recognition of Veterans Day on Wednesday, all US residents can enter federal recreational areas like Yosemite National Park and New Melones Reservoir without having to pay the entrance fee.

It is the final “fee-free” day of 2026.

The Bureau of Reclamation reports, “Veterans Day honors the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces and recognizes their sacrifices in defense of the nation. The observance provides an opportunity to reflect on the service and dedication of America’s veterans while enjoying the public lands and waters they helped protect.”

The free admission is only for US residents, and non-citizen fees remain in place on the federal lands.

All other fees, including overnight camping, boat launching, and concession-managed area fees, will still apply.

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