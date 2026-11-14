Groveland District Manager Declines Contract Extension

Groveland, CA– Groveland Community Services District General Manager Peter Kampa has declined a proposed extension and amendment to his employment agreement, saying he wants to support a constructive transition as three new directors prepare to take office.

The district’s Board of Directors considered the proposal at its November 12th meeting. The three newly elected directors are scheduled to take office in early December, giving them a majority on the five-member board. Kampa said he does not need a new contract to remain committed to the district and emphasized the importance of providing the incoming board with information and professional guidance as it sets future priorities.

“The incoming directors were elected to help set the future direction of GCSD, with important decisions ahead,” Kampa said. “My responsibility is to provide them with accurate information, professional advice, and the benefit of my experience — and then to competently carry out the direction of the Board.”

He will continue serving under his existing agreement while working with both the current and incoming boards to maintain essential services, including water, wastewater, fire protection, parks and recreation, and community services. Kampa thanked the current board for its support and cited recent district progress, including infrastructure improvements, outside funding, and organizational changes.

A story covering the initial vote can be found here.