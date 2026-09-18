Japan’s central bank raises benchmark interest rate to 1.25%

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s central bank on Friday raised the benchmark interest rate to 1.25% from 1.0%, a 31-year-high.

The Bank of Japan has been trying to normalize monetary policy after decades of keeping interest rates near or below zero to try to encourage more borrowing and spending to counter deflation and pull Japan’s economy out of the doldrums. Inflationary pressures are rising because of the war in Iran, which has sent oil prices soaring in recent months. That is a big negative for resource-poor Japan, which virtually imports all its oil.

The rate increase, coming at the end of the two-day monetary policy board meeting, was expected, widely figured into recent global markets.

The raise comes after the U.S. Federal Reserve also raised its key rate this week. It raised its benchmark interest rate Wednesday for the first time since 2023 in an effort to quell stubbornly high inflation.

The U.S. has also been pressuring Japan to raise rates because of concerns about the weakening yen. Analysts say the Bank of Japan could raise interest rates another time later this year, or possibly early next year.

The nations intervened together recently to prop up the yen. The U.S. dollar is trading at about 155 yen. It reached above 160 yen earlier this year.

The Bank of Japan has set a target inflation rate of about 2%. Inflation is about that now in Japan, although some consumers complain that the recent surge in prices is too much, especially in gas and oil-related products.

Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose after the Bank of Japan decision was announced.

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Yuri Kageyama is on Threads: https://www.threads.com/@yurikageyama

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Wrter